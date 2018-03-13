Shirley J. McLeod, 80

Shirley Johnson McLeod, 80, of Dunn died Saturday evening, March 10, 2018, at Senior Citizens Village in Dunn.

She was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Johnston County, daughter of the late James Andrew and Iula Olive Daniel Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Billy A. Lee, Curtis Daniel and William Arthur “Bill” Cash; and sisters, Nortrol Westbrook and Mattie Ann King.

Mrs. McLeod attended Meadow High School and was a member of Fairhaven Church of God in Benson. She retired from Senior Citizens Village in Dunn.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Senior Citizens Village in Dunn with the Revs. Rick Kelly and Qwen McNeill officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Devotional Gardens.

Survivors include her brother, James Horace Johnson and wife Helga of Newport News, Va.; nephews, Gary Johnson of Gates, Cliff King of Fayetteville, Brent Westbrook of South Carolina, Cline and Brian Westbrook, both of Jacksonville; and niece, Kelly Westbrook of Jacksonville, Fla.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.

