Shirley L. Johnson, 83, of Angier died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington.

She was born in Harnett County, daughter of the late Ronnie Lee and Mallie Mae Lee. She was a member of Summerville Presbyterian Church in Lillington. Mrs. Johnson owned and operated The Fabric and Needlecraft Shop in Lillington for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Graham Johnson; and sisters, Iris Coleman, Grace Gilbert, Maxine Blanchard and Carolyn Messer.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. today at Summerville Presbyterian Church in Lillington with the Rev. Lee Faircloth officiating.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynn Bassett and husband Ralph of Southport; grandchildren, Kevin White of Angier and Amy Howe of Southport; great-grandson, Kaelin White of Angier; great-granddaughter, Rayne Carol of Wake Forest; sisters, Laverne Messer of Angier, Delores Ruby Hart of Bunnlevel, Annette Godfrey of Sunset Beach and Brenda Lee of Angier; brother, Terry Lee of Holden Beach; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summerville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 640, Lillington, NC 27546.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

Comment

comments