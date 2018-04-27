Sign-Ups Underway For Anderson Creek Ruritan Golf Tournament

The Anderson Creek Ruritan Club’s 37th annual golf tournament will be held May 19 at Carolina Lakes Golf Course. The tournament will be a one-day, twoman superball for all flights. Players will be flighted before play by handicap or average score submitted on the application form. Shotgun start is at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $60 or $120 per team, which includes a free practice round during the week prior to the tournament. Cart fee required.

Barbecue and chicken will be served starting at noon for all players and sponsors.

Cash will be awarded for first place gross score and first place gross net score in all flights. Special prices will be given for longest drive, longest putt and closet to the pin. Additional prizes will be given away in a drawing after each round.

For more information, call Johnny Reaves at 910-263-2970, Yvone Driver at 910-893-4224 or Donna Rigsby at 910-322-4551. Applications can be picked up at all local golf courses or emailjrworth123@ aol.com and one will

be sent to you.

