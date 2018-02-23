Sinclairs Celebrate 64 Years Of Marriage

Eric and Shirley Sinclair of Dunn celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary Feb. 15.

A dinner party was given in their honor at the American Legion Post building on Jonesboro Road in Dunn on Feb. 17, which was also Mr. Sinclair’s birthday. He turned 85.

Hosts for the event were their children, Mike Sinclair and wife Rhonda of Dunn, Tim Sinclair and wife Tracy of Kenansville and son Eric Sinclair Jr., who flew in for the weekend from Louisville, Kentucky. Eric’s wife, Terry, was unable to attend.

Mr. and Mrs. Sinclair have seven grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren.

Eric Sinclair married the former Shirley Thornton of Newton Grove in 1954 in Dillon, South Carolina. Mr. Sinclair met his future bride when he was in the military and came to visit North Carolina on leave with his buddy, Mrs. Sinclair’s brother.

Eric and Shirley Sinclair

Comment

comments