Single-Vehicle Crash In Buies Creek Kills One

Daily Record Photo/Tom Woerner - This was the scene Friday afternoon on Leslie Campbell Avenue near Buies Creek, where one person died in a car accident. Fire and rescue officials on the scene confirmed that a male driver was killed as a result of the crash. North Carolina Highway Patrol has not released the name of the victim in the accident. The accident happened at approximately 1 p.m.
