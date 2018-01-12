Single-Vehicle Crash In Buies Creek Kills One Jan 12 at 2:43 PMJan 12 Comments Off on Single-Vehicle Crash In Buies Creek Kills One Daily Record Photo/Tom Woerner – This was the scene Friday afternoon on Leslie Campbell Avenue near Buies Creek, where one person died in a car accident. Fire and rescue officials on the scene confirmed that a male driver was killed as a result of the crash. North Carolina Highway Patrol has not released the name of the victim in the accident. The accident happened at approximately 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedInComment comments Previous ArticleMan Jailed After Meth Discovery During Stop