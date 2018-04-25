Sion W. Harrington, 68

Sion Wayne Harrington, 68, of Broadway died Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.

He was born in Lee County, son of the late Sion Gaster Harrington and Ada Ruth Upchurch Harrington. He retired from the N.C. Department of Corrections where he worked in the Medical Unit. He was a member of the Boone Trail EMS for many years, was a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and enjoyed farming and fishing.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry H. Harrington; and daughters, Christina Harrington-Craig and Jennifer Harrington, both of Broadway.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.

