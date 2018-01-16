Snow Falling Tonight, Tomorrow Morning

Be prepared to wake up tomorrow morning to a couple of inches of snow in your driveway and on your car.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh expects between 1 to 2 inches of precipitation to fall over the Triangle tonight, starting around 4 a.m. Areas further north may see up to 3 inches.

Meteorologist James Morrow said it could start with rain and sleet in the south, near Fayetteville. He said in Goldsboro and Rocky Mount, precipitation may not begin until after sunrise, between 8 and 10 a.m.

A northern cold front is the culprit, mixing our warm air mass in with very cold air from aloft and causing any moisture to precipitate out.

Though the temperature in Raleigh is currently 42 degrees, it is expected to dip below freezing tonight, between 28 and 30 degrees.

Mr. Morrow expects much of the snow to fall within a few hours time period and he does not foresee much of it melting tomorrow morning.

Temperatures in the teens with a wind chill in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday will keep accumulation on the ground for at least a day.

“We will warm up pretty nice Thursday,” Mr. Morrow said, warning of potential “black ice issues” that night as temperatures drop back down into the 20s. He said Friday’s high will be 51, Saturday’s 56.

Mr. Morrow recommended all tune into the National Weather Service and visit their website (http://www.weather.gov/rah/) for frequent updates.

— Shaun Savarese

