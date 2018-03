Snow Snarls Interstate

Daily Record Photos/Shaun Savarese - Late afternoon snowfall slickened Interstate 95 Monday, leading to a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic just north of Exit 71, at Long Branch Road, was at a stand still as travelers attempted to pass the wreck in the right-hand lane. Many passenger vehicles opted to exit near Hardee's to gain their bearings and wait out the snow storm, while larger cargo trucks pushed south toward their destinations.