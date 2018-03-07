Soccer ‘Kicks Off’

. Hawks to soar into Smithfield-Selma tonight at 7, host Midway Friday.

Triton girls varsity soccer team head coach Brian Foster said

his team came out 'flying' Monday night against South

Johnston. The Hawks scored early and often, leading by

three goals at halftime. 'At one point, I had my starting 10

players on the bench.” Foster said while his team still has a

lot to work on, he hopes the team's opening game performance will prove to be 'emblematic' of this season.

Triton's JV also got a win, 4-0, over the South Johnston Trojans. Shown

here is JV player Kyndall Thomas advancing the ball past midfield during an offensive drive at scrimmage.

Triton varsity soccer player Amber Strickland attempts to pass the ball while being defended by Brook Soliz and Maddie Stephens during a Hawks scrimmage.

Daily Record Photos/Shaun Savarese

Shown here is Triton varsity fullback Mykayla Cameron working with the ball at midfield during scrimmage. Senior soccer player Laura Castro assisted on a Triton goal and scored two of her own on Monday versus South Johnston. Also scoring one of eight Hawks goals, Daughtry Williams headed one in with less than three minutes remaining.

Triton's girls varsity soccer team scored eight goals on Monday night, while holding South Johnston to just one goal of its own. 'We scored more goals last night than we scored all last season,' Hawks head coach Brian Foster said. Pictured here are Hawks practicing.

