SOCIAL POLICY

Tri County Six 3A: Trojans

Harnett Central girls basketball fell in the Tri County Six 3A Conference Tournament finals at Campbell University Thursday night, losing by 15 points to the Union Pines Vikings.

They struggled offensively, putting up only four points in the first quarter and just three points in the third. The Lady Trojans (19-4, 9-1) earned a first-round bye in the tournament and had defeated Lee County on Tuesday, 49-48.

The Vikings (19-7, 9-1) scored in double digits consistently, over all four quarters and while Central worked to rally late — dropping 16 points in the last period — they could not overcome the earlier-established deficit.

East Central: Raiders

Midway High School girls basketball (22-2, 11-1) fell to Goldsboro, 52-51, in the second round of the East Central Tournament in East Duplin on Thursday night.

A powerful second quarter may have been the culprit that cast the Lady Raiders’ conference tournament championship hopes aside, as Goldsboro (12-11, 6-6) scored 22 points in the period.

Coming off an 11-point, first-round win over Spring Creek on Tuesday, Midway led the scoring in the first and third quarters, but came up one point short when it counted. The Lady Raiders tallied 13 points to the Cougars’ 14 in the final period.

East Duplin hosts Goldsboro tonight at 6, for the East Central Girls Basketball Conference Tournament title.

