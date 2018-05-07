Socks Being Collected For Service Project

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Omega Kappa Omega Chapter is having a “Sock It To Me Drive” to assist the homeless shelters and nursing homes with newly-purchased socks for all ages and sizes. If you are interested in donating to this community service project, the drop off locations are Cheniqua’s Beauty Supply Store, Another Barber Shop, Trinity AME Zion Church, Think Smart Outreach Center Inc. in Erwin and Williams’ Enterprises in Angier. The deadline for donations is Friday. For more information, contact omegakappaomega@mail.com.

Comment

comments