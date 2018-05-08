Softball Championship Brackets Final

. The Wildcats, Jaguars, Eagles, South Trojans, Central Trojans, Hawks and Raiders are all in.

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Of The Record Staff

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released preliminary first round playoff brackets yesterday at 10:13 a.m.

Hobbton, Overhills, Western Harnett, South Johnston, Triton, Harnett Central and Midway were all seeded.

The Hobbton Wildcats (12-7-0) earned an 18 seed on the 1A bracket and will travel to play the 15th-ranked North Duplin Rebels (17-3-0) this week.

The Overhills Jaguars (17-5-0) were seeded sixth overall on the 4A bracket, after winning their conference. Their 4A conference and overall record earned them a first-round bye. The 12th-ranked Triton Hawks (17-6-0) will host the No. 21 South Johnston Trojans (12-8-0) in Erwin at 7 tonight.

Said Hawks head coach Mark Whitman, “Based off our schedule and record that’s about where I thought we would be at. Playing South will be a tough battle; they will be a tough 21 seed. We played them early in the season, but that doesn’t mean anything. They are a better team now because everyone is 0-0. You can throw what you did during the season out the window.”

Western Harnett’s Eagles (614-0) squeaked into the 3A softball tournament, seeded at 32nd, they will travel to the top-ranked West Brunswick Trojans (21-1-0).

“I feel pretty good about it. We’re just happy to make it in. We had some seniors who we’re really happy for it. We couldn’t be more excited.

“We’re going to play it like any other game and try to come out of there with a win,” Western Harnett varsity softball coach Stephen Hales said. “We’re going to approach it like any other game. We had a pretty good break after that disappointing loss in the conference tournament. Everybody’s healthy. We’re just going to approach it like another game.”

After winning the Tri-County 3A conference title, the No. 10 Trojans of Harnett Central (15-80) will host the No. 23 East Wake Warriors (9-8-0) either today or tomorrow night.

The Midway Raiders (16-5-0) earned an eight seed for the first round of the NCHSAA softball 2A playoffs. They host the Ayden-Grifton Chargers 13-7-0, ranked 25th.

Game dates and times are determined between the coaches and athletic directors of each team, with the first round potentially to be played tonight or tomorrow night.

— Western Harnett varsity softball coach Stephen Hales

