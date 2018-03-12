Soil Health And Cover Crops Field Day Slated March 22

Reservations are being accepted for the Johnston County Soil Health and Cover Crops Field Day.

This free event will be held March 22 at the Johnston County Agricultural Center at 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. Reservation deadline is March 19.

The morning event will include:

• 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. — Registration and breakfast

• 8:15 to 8:40 a.m. — Introduction and cover crop trial information presented by Tim Britton, ag agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Johnston County.

• 8:40 to 9:30 a.m. — Cover crops and soil health presented by David Lamm, National Resources Conservation Services, National Soil Health team leader.

• 9:40 to 10:30 a.m. — How cover crops fit in your operation (row crop and livestock) presented by Steve Woodruff, East National Technology Support Center (ENTSC) agronomist.

• 10:30 a.m. to noon — Demonstration plots. Rain or shine, participants should come prepared for the field portion. For special accommodation, call Lindsay Martinez at 919-300-4836.

To reserve your spot, contact Mr. Britton at 919-989-5380 or by email at tim_britton@ncsu.edu.

