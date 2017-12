Dear Santa,

Can you bring Ellie a new elf friend. Also, tell Ellie not to play with my Barbie dolls. Sophia Baker’s Wish List:

1. Orbeez

2. Cleaning toy truck

3. Surprise Pets

4. Real pet

5. Just Dance

6. PlayStation

7. Dragon Ball Z movies

8. Collection of “Captain Under Pants” books

From, Sophia Baker, 7 Lillington

