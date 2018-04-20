South Johnston Teacher Recognized By Four Oaks Chamber

.

Candace Parker named Teacher of the Month.

The Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce and HomeTowne Realty are celebrating Candace Parker of South Johnston High School as April’s Teachers Lead Four Oaks, Teacher of the Month recipient.

“The Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce and HomeTowne Realty have partnered to present Teachers Lead Four Oaks, a monthly recognition for Four Oaks teachers,” said Amber England, Four Oaks Chamber executive director. “Four Oaks teachers are a vital part of developing and leading our future workforce and future community leaders. The Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce recognizes teachers who motivate and inspire their students through their teaching practices and their commitment to the community.”

Ms. Parker has worked to create a veterinarian tech program where her students assist in local veterinarian offices. She has also created a pet salon at SJHS and is the leader of their FFA Chapter.

South Johnston High School Principal David Pearce and Assistant Principal Cecelia Banks shared as part of the nomination process, “Ms. Parker motivates and inspires her students through her openness and approachability. She maintains positive relationships with her students and fosters a desire for her students to learn. Ms. Parker is deserving of this nomination due to her passion for teaching and her desire to see her students learn and succeed in all their endeavors.

Ms. Parker was presented with a certificate of recognition as well as a bag of gifts from many of the chamber member businesses.

Missy Medlin, local Four Oaks HomeTowne Realty agent and sponsor of the Teachers Lead Four Oaks Program states, “I am passionate about supporting teachers because I used to teach.

HomeTowne Realty understands the importance of reaching out and supporting our local teachers. We want to give back through our own discounts to teachers and through this recognition program.” The Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce is honored to recognize the lasting contributions made to the Four Oaks community by teachers. The Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce will recognize one local teacher each month through the Teachers Lead Four Oaks program.

Pictured from left are South Johnston High School Assistant Principal Cecelia Banks; Missy Medlin with HomeTowne Realty; Four Oaks Chamber of Commerce President Tim Barbour; Teachers Lead Four Oaks Teacher of the Month recipient Candace Parker; SJHS Principal David Pearce; and SJHS Assistant Principals Ron James and William Weaver.

Contributed Photo

Comment

comments