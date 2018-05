. Advance to second round of NCHSAA 3A Baseball State Championship.

No. 24 South Johnston defeated the No. 9 Clayton Comets last night, 2-0, in Clayton, on senior

pitcher Grant Millay's two-run home run. The Trojans now move on to play the winner

of West Cateret and Swansboro on Saturday.

Daily Record Photo/Linda Hamilton

