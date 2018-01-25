South River Announces Outage Texting

The South River Electric Membership Corporation has made it a little easier for members to keep track of outages.

Now, it’s as easy as looking at your cellphone to get the information thanks to Outage Texting.

The company said a recent survey indicated people would like to receive a text when they have an outage, to receive updates and to be notified when power is restored.

The process is fairly simple by today’s standards, members need only text SREMCTEXT to 888338-5530 and follow the prompts for the short registration process. The cellphone number members wish to use must be one of the numbers on their current electricity account. The registration process matches your mobile number with your account’s service location. You can opt-in to have the information sent to you concerning up to four locations.

If you need to add a cell number to your account in order to take part in the program, email sremc@sremc.com and provide the account information and new number, complete an update information form under “service options” on the company’s website — sremc.com — or call the office at 910-832-8071. Help is available both over the phone and by visiting the SREMC offices.

Once they’ve completed registration, customers can use key words such as #OUT and #STATUS to report outages or check on the status of an outage and they will be notified when an outage has been restored.

If you decide it’s not for you, you can opt out of the program by simply texting STOP.

For more information on the Outage Texting program, members are encouraged to visit sremc.com/node/296. They are also reminded text and data rates may apply depending on their cellphone carriers.

