• Three to be interviewed for town attorney.

By RICK CURL

Of The Record Staff

The Angier Board of Commissioners have called for a pair of special sessions to interview candidates for the soon-to-be vacant town attorney.

According to an official notice from the town, the commissioners will hold two meetings — both open to the public — Monday at 5 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Both will take place in the Municipal Building and, according to the notices, are to discuss a personnel matter and to conduct town attorney interviews.

