Splitting Pair Last Week, Midway’s In Clinton Tonight

The Midway Raiders (2-4) softball team split a pair of home games on Thursday and Friday and will travel to Clinton tonight.

On Thursday, against the Hobbton Wildcats (5-1), the girls won in six innings by a score of 10-0.

Seniors led the way offensively as Hannah Lucas went 4-4 with three runs and four RBIs, Leah Williams had three hits, scoring three runs of her own and senior catcher Blythe Best drove in two runs on one hit.

Freshman pitcher Miranda Holmes threw five innings, allowing just three hits while striking out nine. On Friday, it was a different story at Spivey’s Corner, as the Lady Raiders fell by three, 11-8, to the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs.

