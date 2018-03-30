Spring And Easter Celebrate Rebirth!

On spring days, Mother Nature and Father Sky beckon me. On this Easter morning bright blooming flowers and enticing white clouds remind me that a higher power created this universe as a masterpiece. The birds are singing joyfully, flowers are radiating beauty and butterflies are soaring. Each year, spring’s arrival celebrates rebirth and Easter symbolizes resurrection.

While growing up in Buckhorn community and attending services at Moore Union Christian Church, we often heard the sacred story about the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus. We read in the Holy Bible about how Jesus spread the gospel about God and later was betrayed, persecuted, tortured, crucified, died on the cross, and placed in a gloomy tomb. Jesus the Christ rose from the grave to claim deliverance from darkness and continues to bring light, love and liberty to many people’s lives.

Today, like thousands of Letts before me, I will celebrate Easter at Moore Union and will be delighted to see folks from the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth generations of Letts among the attendees. Our family members have proudly called ourselves Christians for a long time now.

With an open heart, I am reminded of a favorite poem written by Ganga White: “What if our religion was each other, If our practice was life, If prayer, our words?

What if the temple was the earth, If forests were our church, If holy water — the rivers, lakes and ocean?

What if meditation was our relationship, If the teacher was life, If wisdom was self-knowledge, If LOVE was the center of our being?”

Ganga White created this poem for a Rainforest Benefit in New York City back in April 1998. He is a yoga teacher and founder of the White Lotus Foundation in Santa Barbara, Calif. Mr. White is the author of a book, “Yoga Beyond Belief: Insights to Awaken and Deepen Your Practice” and is known for his contribution to bringing yoga to mainstream America.

What If Our Religion Is Each Other?

Mr. White’s words touch my heart deeply. I think about the concept of religion being connected closely with our relationship with each other, how we treat the people we love and the ones we do not like or even know. I can see that spirituality relates to who we are in terms of our feelings, our thoughts, our beliefs, our behaviors, our actions, our deeds, our endeavors, etc.

I resonate with Mr. White’s idea that prayers are the words we use while connecting with a Higher Power so we need to also make positive statements to others and to ourselves. If we talk negatively, we are creating energy that hurts us and does not serve anyone. With gossip we are spreading malice to our listener and sending destructive energy to the victim of our disapproving judgment.

If we pray for someone’s healing but then tell others this person is sick and even dying, then we are perpetuating pessimism and not believing the restoration of the person’s health. When we don’t believe our own prayers can be answered then we are creating negative energy around their healing.

The concept of the earth as a temple resonates for me because when I connect with nature I am in a sacred place. I relish working in the yard and walking in the woods. For me, being around water is holy, and I especially enjoy my personal pond next to my house as well as the river nearby, lakes and the ocean. When I am watering my flowers, I feel I am giving back to nature a small token of my appreciation.

What If Our Best Teacher Is Life?

Mr. White asks what if meditation is our relationship, what if the teacher is life?

Meditation is quiet contemplation that enhances our connection to ourselves and to a higher power. Meditation empties the mind of thoughts and worries as a way of promoting spiritual peace, mental relaxation and physical rest. Silent reflection is a ritual practiced in some churches whereas people sit silently while soothing music is playing or a minister is talking softly.

If life is our teacher, it is often through soulful and gut-wrenching experiences and our faith in God that we learn to live abundantly. Through understanding who we really are, we become wiser and therefore can offer more gifts freely to others.

The fundamental principle in most world religions is love — demonstrated through loving a Holy Spirit, loving life, loving ourselves, loving others and loving the earth and the universe. If love is the center of our being then everything else flows…we live in harmony with people and the planet.

While being with nature I feel in tune with myself, family, friends, the environment… with everyone and everything in the universe. I vow to take time each day to walk and talk with God, to express gratitude for every flower, even every weed, in my yard and in my life.

Yes, life is our teacher, and by dealing lovingly with people and having growth-filled experiences, we gain insights about how to serve God and contribute to society.

AlexSandra Lett lives near Broadway and is the author of six books, including “Natural Living, From Stress to Rest” and “The Harvest, Timeless Lessons for an Abundant Life.” See www. atimelessplace.com. She can be reached at 919-499-8880 or LettsSetaSpell@aol.com.

This Eastern redbud, Cercis canadensis, blooms brightly from the understory of the lakeside forest at San-Lee Park in Sanford while a little brown stink bug enjoys eating the plant.

Contributed Photo/Jimmy Randolph

The zebra swallowtail butterfly is shown basking in the sun near the upper dam at San-Lee Park in Sanford.

Contributed Photo/Jimmy Randolph

This sunrise in Beaufort was captured on film in March by Helen Bridges Yarborough of Sanford.

Contributed Photo/Helen Bridges Yarborough

