Spring Celebration For Habitat For Humanity Draws Crowd

Habitat for Humanity (HFH) of Harnett County held a Spring Celebration event on March 17 at the Indigo Room in Erwin.

Over 100 people attended the event, which included a silent auction, live auction (by auctioneer Moses Gallion) and door prizes. Attendees received a program that included information about HFH programs and the many opportunities to become involved in this worthy cause, as well as enjoying a meal catered by White Swan.

HFH President Michael Jackson spoke briefly about the goals, objectives and current status of the organization. The future Habitat homeowner, Brenda Dominquez, spoke briefly to attendees about her experiences thus far in the construction of her home, currently being built in Dunn. As part of the ownership of the home, Ms. Dominguez and her family must complete sweat equity hours.

During the event, Executive Director Mike Blackmon awarded past HFH president Stan Crisp the “Golden Hammer Award.” This award is presented in recognition of outstanding leadership and community involvement for achieving the Gold Standard in the fight to eradicate sub-standard housing. Mr. Crisp has served several terms on the Habitat Board since 1994, including serving several terms as president.

The Board of Directors thanked all those who helped make the event a success. Habitat for Humanity of Harnett County welcomes its current 2018 Community Partners, which include Lowes Home Improvement, Select Bank, Zaxby’s of Erwin, Lillington and Cameron, Antioch Church of Erwin, Cape Fear Farm Credit, Copart, Dorman Cadillac, PNC Bank, Camjack Properties LLC, Heister Automotive, Kim’s Barbecue & Seafood,and TRP CPA’s.

HFH Harnett County welcomes anyone who would like to become involved, whether through sponsorship or participation in another way. For more information, contact the Habitat office at 910-891-7770 or Executive Director Mike Blackmon at 919-669-2220.

Habitat for Humanity of Harnett County Executive Director Mike Blackmon, left, presents the

Golden Hammer Award to board member Stan Crisp.

Contributed Photo

Comment

comments