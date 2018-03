birds

1

2

3

5

4

6

Across Down

1. This bird pounds its beak into wood to find insects.

2. A small bird that eats nectar. 3. A blue bird with a crest on its head.

4. These birds are known for mimicing the sounds of other birds.

6. A red bird with a crest of feathers on its head.

5. A bird that typically has a red breast.

Word Bank

Robin Woodpecker Bluejay Hummingbird Mockingbirds Cardinal

