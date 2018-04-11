Spring Into Action – Get A Mammogram

Spring is a good time to consider how your health has changed in the last year and make plans to schedule health screenings.

The Health Department will provide screenings through Rex Mobile Mammography on April 25 at the Governmental Complex located in Lillington. All women must preregister for the mobile mammography screenings. For women without insurance, Rex Mobile Mammography has a funding assistance program, which is available for those who meet specific criteria.

For more information about the mobile mammography screenings, contact the Harnett County Health Department at 910-8146197 or 910-893-7550 or log onto the Health Department’s website at www.harnett.org/health.

