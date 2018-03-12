Spring Sports Notebook

• Here’s the highlights from high school and college soccer, baseball and softball.

Triton Soccer

On a cold and windy Wednesday, the Triton Hawks downed Smithfield-Selma on the road.

“We played really well last night in some tough conditions,” Hawks head coach Brian Foster said. “It was our first road game and varsity had to wait for two and a half hours in the cold and wind before their game started.”

Foster said his team started out sluggish, struggling to keep up with a few fast-moving Spartans. Thankfully, Foster said, they “struggled to make any break through (the) defense.”

His team went without a substantive possession nine minutes into the game.

“We didn’t have any real possession until —at nine minutes in — Daughtry Williams gathered the ball at midfield and assisted on Kiana McNeill goal.

“We grew into the game and upped the pressure and finally forced a deep throw in,” Foster said. “Skylar Cranston made a great long throw to Anna Beth Brewer who controlled, turned and finished low past the keeper at 20 minutes.”

Smithfield-Selma scored a few minutes later out of a scrum in front of goal.

“It looked like we might head into the half up one, but with 3 minutes left in the first, Laura Castro placed a great corner for Skylar to run onto and finish at the back post,” he said, crediting goalkeeper Mona Sango for making a “couple of crucial stops.” She tallied five saves.

The Hawks hosted Midway’s Raiders Friday evening in Erwin, and before the game Foster said, ”If we are able to get a victory against them it would be our best start in a long time.”

‘None of (our goals) were cheap and we got all of them through team play.’

— Triton Hawks head coach Brian Foster on last week’s win.

Triton Baseball

On Feb. 28, the Triton High School Hawks baseball team opened their 2018 season with a 9-8 win over Village Christian Academy in Fayetteville.

Junior Greg Godwin was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and three more Hawks had drove in one or more run in the game.

Godwin also pitched for most of the game — 4.1 innings — recording five strike outs to his two earned runs. He walked only two batters before sophomore Ethan Hedgepath took over to earn the save.

The Hawks offense went down swinging a mere five times on the day, hitting .379 while converting 11 hits into nine runs scored. Village Christian Academy’s Andrew Hollers got the better of the Triton pitchers, going 3-for-4 and scoring two runs. The Fayetteville team needed a collage of three hurlers to stay competitive. Despite two calls to the bullpen, Village Christian pitchers chalked up six strikeouts.

Triton’s schedule have been measurably affected by the weather, but were able to host the Midway Raiders on Friday night. Their next two games are on the road; at Terry Sanford Wednesday and at Western Harnett on Friday. They’re scheduled to host the same Eagles squad Tuesday, March 20.

Midway Softball

Midway Raiders Softball shut out Lakewood, 3-0, last Monday.

Sophomore Caitlyn Holland was responsible for all three runs, going 4-for-4 on the evening.

Freshman pitcher Miranda Holmes did the heavy lifting, as she recorded five strikeouts.

The traveled to Triton Friday and will be back on the road Tuesday to Spring Creek.

The Lady Raiders have a full week ahead of them, with back-to-back homes games scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Campbell Baseball

The Camels held No. 10 N.C. State to four runs but could not generate any run support, losing 4- 1 Wednesday night at home. Campbell freshman Ty Babin was the only player on either side to post multiple hits in the game.

Campbell (4-8) scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the second, as Kevin Barron hit a sac fly to left to bring Joe Zirolli home and give CU a 1-0 lead.

NC State (11-2) scored one run apiece in the third and fifth innings.

The Wolfpack picked up two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, as J.T. Jarrett drove one in on a squeeze bunt single and Will Wilson drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Camels returned to action this weekend for a three-game home set against the William & Mary Tribe.

Campbell Softball McCollum Player Of The Week

Last Monday, Rachel McCollum was named the Big South Player of the Week. McCollum posted a .444 batting average across five games played with nine hits, two doubles, five home runs, nine runs and nine RBIs. She had two multi-homerun games, with two home runs in Campbell’s wins versus Virginia and Jacksonville.

The Seven Springs native has 29 career home runs, which is tied with Karlie Love (200609) for the fifth most in school history.

Camels Lose To Elon

The Camels fell to 10-12 on the season Wednesday following a 7-3 loss to Elon.

They remained ranked seventh in the Big South standings headed into conference play over the weekend.

Megan Richards was charged with the loss on Wednesday, surrendering three hits and five runs in 5.1 innings pitched.

The Camels opened up their Big South schedule at 1 p.m. on Saturday for a doubleheader against Gardner-Webb.

