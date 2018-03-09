St Patrick’s Day … Go Green — Leafy Green

St. Patrick’s Day is traditionally celebrated with the color green. The month of March is a great time to start adding more dark green vegetables to your diet.

Leafy vegetables are brimming with fiber along with vitamins, minerals and plant-based substances that provide many health benefits. Dark green leafy vegetables are great sources of nutrition. People who eat more vegetables and fruits as part of an overall healthy diet are likely to have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Harnett County Health Department. Vegetables provide nutrients vital for health and maintenance of your body.

This St Patrick’s Day, try these green vegetables:

. Green Beans: Also called string beans, green beans. They’re loaded with fiber.

. Green peppers: They’re a good source of many important nutrients, including vitamin C, beta carotene (a type of vitamin A), folate and vitamin K.

. Turnip Greens: Low in calories yet loaded with vitamins A, C and K, as well as calcium.

. Mustard Greens: Rich in vitamins A, C and K, folate and calcium. A half cup has 10 calories.

. Collard Greens: Rich in vitamins A, C and K, folate, fiber and calcium. A half cup has 25 calories.

. Kale is saturated with rich nutrients and belongs to the same family as cabbage. Just one cup of chopped raw kale provides more than 100 percent of the recommended daily amount of Vitamin A and K. It’s also a great source of calcium.

. Swiss chard is a nutritional powerhouse an excellent source of vitamins K, A and C, as well as a good source of magnesium, potassium, iron and dietary fiber. One cup of chopped Swiss chard has 35 calories.

. Spinach: It’s packed with vitamins A and C, as well as folate. At 20 calories per serving. Sneak spinach into your daily routine by adding it to scrambled eggs and casseroles or blending it into smoothies.

It’s easy going green. Add frozen chopped spinach, collard greens or turnip greens into a pot of soup. Swap your usual sandwich side for crunchy broccoli or green peppers. Try a low-fat salad dressing with raw broccoli, and green peppers, or celery sticks.

Other green vegetables families may want to include in their diet include asparagus, green peppers, green beans, green onion, okra, zucchini and brussels sprouts. Public health officials with the Health Department reminds residents, do not undo all the nutritional benefits of eating leafy green vegetables by cooking them with large amounts of fat and salt.

For more information, log onto the Harnett County Health Department’s website located at www.harnett.org/health or call the Health Department at 910- 893-7550.

