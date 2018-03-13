State Basketball Championship Results Men

1A – Winston-Salem Prep 70, Pamlico County 46 MVP – Daivien Williamson (Winston Salem Prep)
2A – Forest Hills 63, Greene Central 59 MVP – Jai Rorie (Forest Hills)
3A Cox Mill 65, Northside-Jacksonville 63 MVP Wendell Moore Jr. (Cox Mill)
4A Independence 71, Heritage 60 MVP Jamarius Burton (Independence)
1A Mount Airy 69, Pamlico County 32 MVP Jo Snow (Mt. Airy)
2A North Pitt 63, North Wilkes 42 MVP Nyjanique Langley (North Pitt)
3A Northern Guilford 60, Jacksonville 52 MVP Kassie Robakiewicz (Northern Guilford)
4A Northwest Guilford 44, Southeast Raleigh 36 MVP Elizabeth Kitley (NW Guilford)