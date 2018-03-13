State Basketball Championship Results Men

1A – Winston-Salem Prep 70, Pamlico County 46 MVP – Daivien Williamson (Winston Salem Prep)

2A – Forest Hills 63, Greene Central 59 MVP – Jai Rorie (Forest Hills)

3A  Cox Mill 65, Northside-Jacksonville 63 MVP  Wendell Moore Jr. (Cox Mill)

4A  Independence 71, Heritage 60 MVP  Jamarius Burton (Independence)

1A  Mount Airy 69, Pamlico County 32 MVP  Jo Snow (Mt. Airy)

2A  North Pitt 63, North Wilkes 42 MVP  Nyjanique Langley (North Pitt)

3A  Northern Guilford 60, Jacksonville 52 MVP  Kassie Robakiewicz (Northern Guilford)

4A  Northwest Guilford 44, Southeast Raleigh 36 MVP  Elizabeth Kitley (NW Guilford)

