Stella C. Clark, 68

Stella Cutts Clark, 68, of 4520 Whistling Way, Raleigh, died Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Transitions Hospice Care, Raleigh. She was formerly of Angier.

Funeral services will be held noon Saturday at Cape Fear Conference “A” Headquarters, 25 Beaver Road, Erwin, by Bishop Ronnie Sadler, eulogist. Burial will be at Angier Community Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph Clark of Oxford; sons, Benjamin Clark of Harlem, N.Y., and David Clark of Raleigh; grandson, Aaron Clark of North Hollywood, Calif.; brother, Cornell Cutts (Paulette) of Raleigh; sisters, Ameenah Muhammad (Abdul) of Stone Mountain, Ga.; goddaughter, Karla Ragland of Durham; and honorary godson, Ivory Carrol of Raleigh.

Viewing will be Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Angier.

