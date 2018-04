The descendants of Daniel Arter Strickland will meet for their annual family reunion on Sunday, April 29, at the old fellowship hall of Corinth FWB Church on Autry Mill Road in Sampson County.

The families of Iscah Lee, Lou Ann Surles, Kilby, Gus, George D., Neil, Columbus, Weaver and Luther Strickland are encouraged to attend and enjoy a time of fellowship and good food. Lunch will start around 12:45 p.m.

