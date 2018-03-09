SUBMISSION POLICY

Information on weddings, engagements, club meetings, birthday parties, anniversary parties and births are welcome for publication in The Daily Record. Information on events which are more than 60 days old will not be published for free. Announcements should be typed or neatly handprinted. The Daily Record does not accept responsibility for spelling errors due to illegible submissions. All items are subject to editing.

Forms are available at The Daily Record office, located at 99 W. Broad St., Dunn, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday—Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday or online at www.mydailyrecord.com.

