Summer Ready Fun At The Coats Library

Summer Fun 2018 at the Coats Library has been announced by Teresa E. Brown, library director.

Join in the fun this summer when the library has story time, crafts or games and snacks for young children at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Among the planned events are:

. June 12 — Out-of-school luau.

. June 19 — Teddy Bear Workshop (materials fee is $11 and must be prepaid)

. June 26 — Diving For Ducks

. July 10 — Scavenger Hunt . July 24 — Bowling Bash . Aug. 7 — Bubble Blast . Aug. 21 — Ice Cream Social The Coats Library is located at 29 E. Main St. For more information, call Ms. Brown at 910-230-1944.

