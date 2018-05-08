Summer Track Team To Start

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is starting a summer track team this year.

The team is open to anyone ages 6-18 who is intersted in running, throwing or jumping in track and field events. The age divions and 8 and younger, 9 to 10, 11 to 12, 13 to 14, 15 to 16 and 17 to 18.

The program will be sponsored by Harnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Hornsby. The program directors will be former Harnett Central High School coach Sam Bell and Tanya Simmons.

Those who are interested are asked to attend an interest meeting Wednesday at Harnett Central High School beginning at 5 p.m.

