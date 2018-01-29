Super Bowl Prep Tip: Check Your TV for Safety

By MELODY BROWN-PEYTON

Of The Record Staff

An autopsy report shows that 18-year-old Brianna Greene of N.C. 27, outside Lillington, was stabbed multiple times, the total number of which was not tallied, with a sharp object and with strong force in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, 2017.

The autopsy shows Ms. Greene was stabbed 10 times in the head, nine of which penetrated her skull. The report said she was stabbed in the nose “terminating at the upper cervical spine.” There were three stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, one of which cut her jugular vein. The report said she was stabbed in the breast, a wound that penetrated the heart. There were multiple wounds to her chest, back, hip, torso and “multiple sharp force wounds of upper and lower extremities.”

According to Harnett County sheriff’s reports, garden shears were used in the murder. During the 911 call, a women can be heard in the background yelling, “Sharod, stop!”

Twenty-two-year-old Sharod Ford of Dunn has been arrested for the crime and charged with first-degree murder. He remains in the Harnett County Detention Center.

According to sheriff reports, in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, Mr. Ford went to the home of Ms. Greene, west of Lillington, where she lived with her mother and younger sister. Mr. Ford forced his way inside her home and into her bedroom and stabbed her to death with garden shears.

During the attack her mother and younger sister ran to a neighbor’s house asking for help, but it would come too late.

On Friday, Sept. 29, at 10:45 p.m., Mr. Ford’s sister, Shamonda Taylor, and her husband, James Taylor, took Mr. Ford to the home of Ms. Greene and dropped him off. They later dropped him off again at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept, 30, according to Mrs. Taylor. She said as they rode in the car that Mr. Ford and Ms. Greene were texting each other back and forth. As Mr. Ford rode in the car, his sister said he acted his normal self and she did not notice anything unusual in his behavior.

Mr. Ford’s mother, Sherria Ford, said her son met Ms. Greene while working at Pizza Inn in Dunn. She said her son really loved Ms. Greene. Ms. Ford said she does not know what happen between the two, one minute they were happy, while other times they fought. Ms. Ford said she told her son that their relationship was not healthy.

Ms. Greene was a senior at Harnett Central High School and had a 1-year-old son.

Mr. Ford’s next court date will be Monday at 9 a.m. in Lillington. He remains in the Harnett County Detention Center.

