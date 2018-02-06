Sweetheart Dinner Show Friday And Saturday

• Also coming up: Angier Lions Golf Ball Drop and Angier Chamber Awards Banquet.

Join Paige Johnson and the rest of Country on the Outskirts of Town for its annual Sweetheart Show on Friday and Saturday. It will be a great place to bring that special someone or your best friends to enjoy a delicious meal and a wonderful show of live music from one of the best bands in the southeast. Friday night, dinner will begin at 6:30 and the show will begin at 7:30. Saturday night, dinner will begin at 6 and the show at 7. Tickets are $30 each, including a buffet meal and two-hour show. They are going fast so call 919-639-2231 to get your tickets today.

Chamber Highlights

This week the chamber highlights Chicora Golf and Country Club, On Tops Roofing and Johnson Optometric Association, P.A.

• Chicora was built in 1952 by Harnett County citizens as a country club. In 2003, all of the Chicora Country Club’s facilities were sold to an outside golf group. However, in the summer of 2006, a group of prominent local club members, who also call Chicora home, joined together to form a new company known as the Chicora Golf Club. Because these owners live on or near the facilities, they ensure the Chicora neighborhood and golf club will always live up to its country club status. “The Land” offers a challenging 18-hole golf course, a putting green, driving range, full service pro shop, golf lessons by a PGA-certified instructor, golf carts, rental clubs, full service bar, food, member and public tournaments, ABC permits, swimming pool and clubhouse facilities for reserve. Chicora is open to the public and offers private golf and social memberships.

Chicora Golf and Country Club is located at 495 Chicora Drive, Dunn, and can be reached by calling 910-897-7366.

• On Tops Roofing has been servicing its customers in and around the Raleigh area since 1991. On Tops is family-owned and operated with daily, hands-on participation from Scott Carroll, president, and his wife, Kim Carroll. Scott is responsible for quality control while Kim runs the day-to-day operations of the office, ensuring that every customer receives first-class service. Equally committed to their customers are consultants Chris Talton and Jonathan Kennedy.

Their installation team is highly trained and do things the right way.

On Tops Roofing is located at 11 Comm Park Lane, Angier, and can be reached by calling 919639-4981.

• Caring for families since 1950, Johnson Optometric Associates, P.A., has been voted the best optometry practice in southeast Wake County. They specialize in adult, geriatric and pediatric eye care. They also treat glaucoma and other eye diseases, offer emergency services, contact lens fitting and follow-up care. They have two convenient eye care centers located in Fuquay-Varina and Garner. Both locations use state-of-the-art technology that includes automated refractive testing, digital photography, laser imaging, screening and threshold visual field testing. They also offer ophthalmologic cataract surgical consults at both offices and the services of a retinal specialist at their Garner office. With locations in Fuquay-Varina and Garner, their eye doctors and staff treat patients from across the Triangle, including Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Clayton and Johnston County, Angier and Harnett County.

Johnson Optometric Associates, P.A. is located at Sunset Plaza Shopping Center, 1340 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina, can be reached by calling 919-552-3181.

Golf Ball Drop

The Angier Lions Club will host its annual Golf Ball Drop Saturday, March 3, beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 each. Firstplace prize is $500 and secondplace prize is $100. Call 919-6694307 for tickets. Proceeds will go to help qualified individuals receive eye exams and glasses. The Angier Lions Club supports the Boys and Girls Home, the MIRA Foundation (seeing eye dogs), Camp Dogwood, Clinical Research for the Blind, and many others.

Chamber Banquet

The Angier Chamber of Commerce 62nd annual Awards Banquet will be held at Barclay Villa on Tuesday, March 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Now is the time to get your nominations in for Man, Woman, and/or Small and Large Business of the Year. Email angiercc@ angierchamber.org or stop by 24 E. Depot St., Angier, for an application.

Tickets are $30 for members of the chamber and $40 for nonmembers.

Included in the price of the tickets is entertainment along with a catered buffet meal.

The Angier Chamber of Commerce would love to highlight and promote your business before, during, and after the 62nd annual Awards Banquet. We are very excited about this event and encourage your company or organization to participate through sponsorship of this timeless tradition for our community.

Four levels of sponsorship are available:

• Corporate Level — $1,000 (comes with eight free tickets to the banquet)

• Platinum Level — $500 (comes with six free tickets to the banquet)

• Gold Level — $250 (comes with four free tickets to the banquet)

• Silver Level — $100 (comes with two free tickets to the banquet)

ANGIER CHAMBER SPOTLIGHT

SHELBY BLACKMON

Comment

comments