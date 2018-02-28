Taking Steps To Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

The Harnett County Health Department recently concluded the Prevent T2 Lifestyle Change Program, which is a one-year program designed for people who want to lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The Prevent T2 group met for one year — once a week for four months, every other week for two months, and then once a month for six months — to maintain the healthy lifestyle changes. The Prevent T2 lifestyle change program offered by the Harnett County Health Department is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is a proven way to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

In Prevent T2, participants work in a group with a trained lifestyle coach to learn the skills you need to make lasting changes. These include losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.

“You learn to eat healthy, add physical activity to your life, stay motivated and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes,” said Belinda Rayner, public health educator with the Harnett County Health Department. “Most participants enjoy the group support and find it makes lifestyle change easier.”

For more information on the Prevent T2 Lifestyle Change program, contact Ms. Rayner at 910814-6196 or 910-893-7550.

Harnett County Health Department Prevent T2 program participants are, from left, front row: Debra Galbreath, Jewel Brett, Sarah Harris and Harvey Walden; back row, Patricia Glenn, Sharon Stewart, Elaine Elliott and Belinda Rayner, public health educator with the health department.

