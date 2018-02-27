Tara L. Williams, 45

Tara Lynn Williams, 45, of Dunn died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Betsy Johnson Hospital after battling a recent decline in health.

She was born Aug. 29, 1972, to Thelma Ruth Davis and the late Ellis Ray McDoe at Sampson Memorial Hospital in Clinton. She attended Triton High School. She was a member of Hope, Faith & Charity Outreach Ministries in Dunn under the current leadership of Pastor Ruth Davis. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bishop Governor Davis; her father, Ellis Ray McDoe; and her grandparents, George Robert Parker and Thelma Parker.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Dunn Chapel FWB Church, 607 E. Edgerton St., Dunn.

Survivors include her husband, Veronico Williams of Erwin; her mother, Thelma Davis of Dunn; daughters, Cornelia Williams and Tornelia Williams, both of Dunn; sons, DeVonte Williams and Kymere Busbee, both of Dunn; sisters, Pauline Bailey of Dunn, Teresa Williams Scott (Marcus) of Spring Lake and Jeanette Williams Rich of Fayetteville; brothers, Allen Mitchell Bailey of Dunn and Steven Ray Williams of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Ta’Zion Williams and Ty’Shawn Woodard, both of Dunn; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Family Funeral Home, 302 Spring Branch Road, Dunn.

