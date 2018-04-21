Taylors CD Release Concert Set April 27

Gospel trio The Taylors will present a CD release concert April

27 at 7 p.m. at Fellowship Church in Lillington. 'It's especially meaningful to release our latest album at our home church,' Jonathan Taylor said. 'The title of the project is 'Faithful Again.' We chose this title because it reflects what God is doing in our lives. Through every circumstance, God reveals His grace and mercy – even in the painful moments!' The community is invited to attend. 'We love when our friends join us,' Suzanne Taylor said. 'There's nothing sweeter than brothers and sisters in Christ worshiping together!' For more information about the concert, call Pastor James Taylor at 910-890-4146. The church is located at 1505 Ross Road in Lillington.

Contributed Photo

Comment

comments