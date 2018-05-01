Tennis Regionals Start Friday

. Four area schools represented.

Triton Hawks tennis finished third in the Tri-County 3A and will send three athletes to the Burlington Tennis Center in Burlington Friday.

Singles competitor Lawson Godwin finished fourth out of 32 singles tennis players in the Tri-County 3A single-elimination tournament on Thursday. The freshman will represent Triton in the 3A Mid East.

“For Lawson, being a freshman, and to make it as far as he did, it speaks a lot of him as an athlete,” said Triton head tennis coach Jacob Fipps, “I can’t wait to see what the future holds, as far as tennis for him.”

Triton doubles team Paul Wells and Riley Adkins also finished fourth out of 16 doubles teams in the conference playoff, earning their bid into Friday’s 1 p.m. regional tournament.

“The whole team did a great job,,” said Fipps. “Paul and Riley work really well and together have great communication. We have high hopes for this Friday, that they will do extremely well.” The regional tournament features four conferences and 16 entries. The Big Eight will send four representatives, Mid-State sends five, the Patriot Athletic conferences sends three and Triton and Harnett Central’s conference, the Tri-County 6, will send four representatives.

Harnett Central will also send a team to the regionals in Burlington on Friday.

In the same region, Overhills Jaguars will send junior Roger America, who finished first on his team and second in the Patriot 3A/4A conference with an overall record of 3-9. One Overhills doubles team also qualified.

The 3A East consists of four Big East, four Coastal, two Eastern Carolina, four Mideastern and four Greater Neuse conference representatives.

South Johnston will send junior Aaron Peedin to Barton College Tennis Courts Friday at 1 p.m. He finished fourth in the Greater Neuse Conference with an overall record of 11-4.

— Shaun Savarese

At left, Triton Hawks tennis captain Riley Adkins serves during the Tri-County Six 3A tournament at Union Pines last Thursday. At right, Adkins doubles partner Paul Wells returns a serve.

The Hawks doubles team, and singles competitor Lawson Godwin, will travel to Burlington Friday to take part in the regional tennis tournament scheduled for 1 p.m.

Contributed Photos/Andrew Giermak

