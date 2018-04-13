Test Your Skills At Annual Scrabble Fundraiser

.

Raffle tickets on sale now to benefit literacy group.

It’s time for the 11th annual Scrabble Benefit hosted by Triangle South Literacy Works Inc. The event will be held Friday, April 20, at Triangle South Enterprise Center, 600 S. Magnolia Ave., Dunn. Registration will start at 5 p.m. and play will start at 6 p.m.

As in years past, the event will consist of Scrabble games, a silent auction, raffles and refreshments.

Registration to play is $25 for individuals, $15 for students and $100 for teams of four. All proceeds from this event will be used to support TSLW’s efforts to improve adult basic education in Harnett, Sampson and Johnston counties.

“Running a successful literacy program is an enormous effort that TSLW proudly provides to our community,” said Sharon Syck, executive director.

Triangle South Literacy Works provides free instruction in basic literacy, life-skills, reading, writing, math and computer literacy, English as a Second as well as citizenship classes for members in need throughout the community.

“We are able to provide these services through the efforts of our volunteers and generous donations,” Ms. Syck said.

Raffle tickets are currently on sale at the TSLW office inside Triangle South and cost $1 each, seven for $5, 20 for $10, or 50 for $25. The tickets will be sold up until the drawing the night of the benefit. The first-prize winner in the raffle drawing will be awarded a Kindle Fire HD8 and the second-prize winner will be awarded $50.

For more information about Triangle South Literacy Works or to register for the event, contact Sharon Syck at 910-891-4111, email at director@tslitworks.org or visit www.tslitworks.org.

Comment

comments