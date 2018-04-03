Thelma Jackson, 66, of 630 E. Johnson St., Dunn, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at her home. She was born Jan. 10, 1952, in Harnett County to the late Florine Jackson Cole. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Cox and James Bloodsworth; a twin brother, Delma Jackson; and brother, Danny K. Snead. She attended Johnston County schools. She attended Johnson Grove Holiness Church in Benson from an early age and later attended Smith Chapel OFWB Church, Four Oaks, until her health declined. She was employed many years as a license labor contractor. She enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing, farming and working with her hands. She also enjoyed cooking.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Smith Chapel OFWB Church, 6055 U.S. 701 South, Four Oaks, by Bishop Fred Clarida Sr.

Survivors include a son, Frankie Jackson of Clement; daughters, Gwendolyn Coxum and Jennifer Jackson, both of Dunn, and La Kimbia Hickman (Agrippa Hymes) of Erwin; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rachel Dunston, Katherine Henderson and Margaret Graham, all of Raleigh, Pamela Sanders of Harker Heights, Texas; brothers, Weldon Graham of Raleigh, Jimmy Graham of Newton Grove and Jimmy Davis of Wendell; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Walker Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation.

