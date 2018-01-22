Thelma W. Pope, 88

Thelma Blanche West Pope, 88, of Four Oaks died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Johnston Health in Smithfield.

Mrs. Pope was born on Oct. 15, 1929, in Johnston County to the late Aurther and Eva Jones West. She was preceded in death by her husband, Verlon Pope; son, Charles Lee; and sisters, Marie Barnett, Louise Hiester and Linda Smith. Mrs. Pope was a retired dietician with Johnston County Schools and Dorothea Dix Hospital. She was a member of Piney Grove PFWB Church.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks. Jimmie Massengill and Derry Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in Barbour’s Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her children, Ben Godwin and wife Tammy of South Carolina, Kathy Allen and husband J.R. of Four Oaks; grandchildren, Tonia McLamb and husband Robbie of Four Oaks and Chelsea Godwin of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Brooks McLamb, Cadence Deyton and Michael Wilson; brothers, A.C. West of Dudley and Glenn West of Lake Royale; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home and other times at the home of Tonia and Robbie McLamb, 625 Temple Road, Four Oaks.

Thelma Blanche West Pope

Comment

comments