Theodis “Teddy” Elliott, 75, of 2355 Rich Walker Road, Wade, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at his home.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem FWB Church with Bishop Dr. David W. Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in Rockfish Memorial Park.

Survivors include his siblings, James Elliott (Ester) and Ernestine Elliott of Philadelphia, Pa., Eliza Turner of Willow Grove, Pa., Danford Elliott of Wake Forest, Joe Elliott of Wade, Pearl Haywood, Vera Bryant, Gentry Elliott, Eugene Elliott and Dr. Dorothy Tatum, all of Fayetteville, and Gwendolyn Bledsole of Hope Mills.

A viewing will be Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Herring Funeral Care & Cremations. The family will be present from 6 to 7 p.m.

