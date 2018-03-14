Think Smart Apps Available For After School

Think Smart Outreach Center Inc. 21st Century Community Learning Center is accepting applications for its Striving for Excellence After School Academy. The academy focuses on college and career readiness, entrepreneurship, leadership, technology and fitness. The Striving for Excellence After School Academy is housed at Think Smart’s headquarters located at 55 Think Smart Lane, Erwin. To receive an application, contact Think Smart at 910-814-8762 or visit the website at www.thinksmartoutreach. org for additional information. Spaces are limited.

