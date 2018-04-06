Think Smart Registering For STEM Program

Think Smart Outreach Center Inc. 21st Century Community Learning Center is accepting applications for its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Academy at Harnett Central High School and Overhills Middle School. The program is free and focus is on careers, game design, technology, engineering and more.

According to a press release, it is a known fact that in the next five years STEM careers will take over the workforce so Think Smart is trying to give students a head start and prepare them for this particular field.

A student must attend Overhills Middle or Harnett Central High schools to participate in the program.

To register, contact Think Smart at 910-814-8762. Students can also pick up applications in the front office and guidance office at each school.

Comment

comments