Think Smart Selected As CBS 17 3-Degree Guarantee Partner

Think Smart Outreach Center Inc. was selected as CBS 17 3-Degree Guarantee partner for March. The 3-Degree Guarantee program gives back to deserving charities for the work they do in the community. Think Smart is the first organization that the 3-Degree Guarantee program recognized in Harnett County and they have been recognizing organizations for the past four years.

In the month of March, CBS highlighted and raised money on behalf of Think Smart during their evening newscast. Each day, a pledge of $50 was awarded when the temperature forecast is accurate within three degrees, plus or minus. CBS has also partnered with Allen Kelly & Company Heating & Air to match the pledge with an additional $50. Think Smart was highlighted every day during the month of March during CBS’s 5:45 p.m. weather forecast. Think Smart was awarded $2,200 on April 2 on CBS live broadcast at Think Smart’s headquarters.

Think Smart is a nonprofit youth organization that was established in 2001. The organization provides STEM after school programs, career and college preparation programs, family involvement activities, summer enrichment programs and sports. For additional information, call 910814-8762 or visit their website at www.thinksmartoutreach.org.

From left, Shirley McKoy, Think Smart Board of Directors president; Aaliyah Riveria, Think Smart 2017-18 participant; Nell McKoy, Think Smart director; Pamela Williams, Think Smart director; Wes Hohenstein, CBS meteorologist; Etta McNeill, Think Smart Board of Directors member; Joann Williams, volunteer; and Chantel Hollins, Think Smart parent.

Contributed Photo

