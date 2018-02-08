Organizations Partner To Support Existing Business And Industry

If you are looking for a job, you should make plans to attend the third annual Sampson County Job Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Sampson County Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

The job fair provides those seeking employment or those wishing to make a career change with access to many of Sampson County’s businesses and industries that are searching for motivated and talented candidates in every discipline, from hospitality and health care to finance, education, sales, agri-business, trucking, paramedics, manufacturing, agriculture, facility maintenance and more.

Approximately 20 local employers and employment resource organizations are participating in this year’s event. The event is free to the public and open to all individuals who are actively seeking employment.

“In addition to bringing together top employers from throughout Sampson County, resources will be available for jobseekers that can assist in their search for employment or with a possible career change,” said Sandra Webster, director of the N.C. Works Career Center located in Clinton. In addition, Ms. Webster said, “The state’s official career center on wheels, the N.C. Works Mobile Unit, will be onsite and open to assist individuals in finding jobs.”

The N.C. Works Mobile Unit provides assistance during job fairs and other special events allowing jobseekers access to employment services including: career counseling, resume preparation, free internet access and assistance in using www. NCWorks.gov, North Carolina’s official website where individuals may apply online for jobs and search for available jobs.

New for the 2018 job fair is the addition of the Sampson-Clinton Public Library System, which is sponsoring three, 45-minute workshops for career-minded individuals who wish to enhance or hone their job-seeking skills.

The workshop will address: . Job applications dos and don’ts, what mistakes to avoid

. preparing for the interview

. tips for a great interview

. following up after the interview

. as well as sharing other resources that are available from the local library and other Sampson County agencies that can assist those seeking employment or those wishing to advance their careers.

“Sampson County continues to provide resources and to respond to the needs of its existing industry and business community,” said John Swope, director of the Sampson County Economic Development Commission. “The job fair is one way the county can assist its residents and help to strengthen the local business community and the local economy.”

The theme of the event is “Cultivate Your Career.” Ray Jordan, executive director of the Sampson County Exposition Center, said, “The event is a partnership of five organizations whose objective is to bring potential employees and employers together and to inform the community of the career opportunities that are available throughout Sampson County.”

“The job fair is a partnership of the N.C. Works Career Center, Sampson County Economic Development Commission, Sampson County Exposition Center, Clinton- Sampson Chamber of Commerce and the Triangle South Workforce Development Board,” said Kaitlin Norris, executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

In Sampson County, the N.C. Department of Commerce aids both employers as well as those seeking employment at its onestop N.C. Works Career Center located at 115 North Blvd. in Clinton where employment services are available throughout the year.

Employers or jobseekers interested in more information should call 910-592-6451 or email info@sampsonexpocenter.com.

