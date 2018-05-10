Thomas B. Byrd, 89

Thomas Bruce Byrd, 89, of Dunn died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. Mr. Byrd was born on Jan. 6, 1929, in Cumberland County to the late Herbert and Lillie Esther Strickland Byrd. Mr. Byrd was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Byrd.

Mr. Byrd served in the U.S. Air Force and after his service worked with N.C. Natural Gas from 1958 to 2000, retiring as vice president of Customer Service. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Dunn, the Palmyra Lodge No. 147 AF& AM, American Legion Post 59, Dunn Fire Department, and was a past Scoutmaster with Boy Scouts of America.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Dunn with Dr. Len Keever officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Margie Byrd; daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Byrd Query and husband Steve of Moncks Corner, S.C.; son, Thomas “Tommy” Bruce Byrd Jr. and wife Debi of Wilmington; grandchildren, Meredith Query of St. Simons Island, Ga., Melissa Pearson and husband Jonathan of Lyman, S.C.; Michelle Sullivan and husband Jeremy of Wilmington, Ruth Edwards and husband Aaron of Leland, Ryan Byrd and Colby Byrd of Wilmington; great-grandchildren, Riley Pearson of Lyman and Eleanor Edwards of Leland; a brother, Jerry Byrd and wife Becky of Carolina Beach; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held tonight from 6 to 8 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn and other times at the home.

Thomas Bruce Byrd

Comment

comments