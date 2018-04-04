Thomas C. McAllister of 707 E. Edgerton St., Dunn, died Friday, March 30, 2018, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Stephens Disciples Church, Dunn. Eulogy will be by the Rev. George McAllister. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn. Visitation will be held at the church from noon to 1 p.m.

Survivors include sisters, Ethel McAllister of Dunn, Carolyn Green of Orangeburg, S.C., and Julia McAllister of Wilson; and daughters, Renee and Tracey, both of Maryland.

The family will receive friends at 808 Amity Place, Dunn.

Arrangements by Payton Funeral Home of Dunn.

