Thomas R. Williams, 66

Thomas Reid Williams, 66, of Fuquay-Varina died Sunday, March 25, 2018, after a 13-year fight with cancer. He was born June 14, 1951, son of the late Kenneth Earl and Joy Stillwell Williams of Angier. He grew up in Angier and graduated from Angier High School. He is also a graduate of North Carolina State University where he studied engineering. He was employed for 21 years with CP& L. Mr. Williams then became the owner and operator of Triangle Home Services where he was a home inspector, engineer, contractor and educator.

He enjoyed water skiing, working on theater projects, volunteering at Wake Christian Academy, visiting the state fair, and watching Wolfpack football and basketball games. He enjoyed many decades of singing with barbershop quartets, Masters Men, Close Harmony doowop group, and his church choir. He was an active member of Woodhaven Baptist Church where he served on many building teams, church committees, special projects and fundraising efforts with his church and other nonprofit organizations. He was also an active deacon.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Woodhaven Baptist Church. The Rev. Dave Stratton will officiate. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from noon to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Mr. Williams will be lying in state at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier, on Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. for anyone who would like to visit and pay their respects.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Barbara Broadwell Williams; children, Jason Williams (Joanie), Virginia Tran (David) and Jonathan Williams (Lindsay); and grandchildren, Joy Kate, Nora and Lacey Williams, Banks and Lila Tran; and brother, Kinney Williams (Mary Edna).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Baptists on Missions (formerly N.C. Baptist Men), P.O. Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512.

