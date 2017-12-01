Thomas Ray Floyd, 55

Mr. Thomas Ray Floyd, age 55, of Lancaster Road, Pikeville, formerly of Dunn, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at his home.

Thomas was born in Shelby County, Tenn., on March 6, 1962, the son of the late Tommy Russell Floyd. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Rudolf Allen Horne; and grandmother, Lillie McLeroy.

Thomas was a 2006 graduate of Heritage Bible College and was awarded the Citizenship Award. He was a dedicated member of Long Branch Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church where he served as Sunday school superintendent for 15 years and he was a Royal Ranger Commander for 20 years.

Thomas had a great sense of humor and loved his family especially his granddaughter.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Melinda A. Floyd of the home; his mother, Sally Ray Horne of Pikeville, N.C.; two sons, Tommy Ray Floyd of Pikeville, and Carson Scott Brown and wife Jennifer of Williamston, S.C.; a granddaughter, Hailey Brown; a sister, Beverly Garner of Selma, N.C.; stepbrother, Vince Horne of Florida; and a stepsister, Beverly Pate of Pikeville, N.C.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Long Branch Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Phillip Newton and Dr. Elvin Butts officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Long Branch Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church in Dunn, one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Long Branch Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Royal Rangers or Fishers of Men, Dunn, NC 28334; or to State Employees’ Credit Union, Hospice House in Smithfield, N.C.

A service of Cromartie-Miller Funerals and Cremations, Dunn.

Condolences may be made to www.CromartieMillerfunerals.com.

