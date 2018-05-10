Thomas ‘Tom’ A. Faircloth, 74

Thomas “Tom” Allen Faircloth, 74, of Coats died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Wake Medical facility after a long battle with illness.

He was born in Harnett County on Nov. 7, 1943, to the late Noah and Stella Thompson Faircloth. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Faircloth Capps and Verlene Faircloth Jackson; and niece; Kimberly Jackson Hicks.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Coats. Officiating will be the Rev. Richard Whitman. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier.

Survivors include sisters, Barbara Faircloth Riddle (Donald) of Lillington and Margie Faircloth Jackson (Rufus) of Benson; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

